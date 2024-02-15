Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Drops By 11.9%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 602,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

