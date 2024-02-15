Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Grows By 22.9%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of AerCap stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $78.49. 566,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,546. AerCap has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
