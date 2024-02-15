Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Decreases By 13.1%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ADT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ADT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ADT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

