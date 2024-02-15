Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Decreases By 13.1%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ADT Price Performance
ADT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 1.58.
ADT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADT
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.