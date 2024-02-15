Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Drops By 26.5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $961,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 111.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 946,970 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,042,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,930,000 after acquiring an additional 358,617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 14.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accolade by 62.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

