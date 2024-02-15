Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.80

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 1580494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,372.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 over the last 90 days. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

