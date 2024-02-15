Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Head to Head Survey

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Seven Hills Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Hills Realty Trust $32.57 million N/A N/A $1.46 8.21 New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 2.51 -$298.61 million ($1.86) -3.84

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust -52.78% 1.46% 0.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seven Hills Realty Trust and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Seven Hills Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.77%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 63.87%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Seven Hills Realty Trust.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

