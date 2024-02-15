Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 268,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,848. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

