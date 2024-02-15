Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Senior Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.02.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

