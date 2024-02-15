Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Sempra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRE opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.