Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Members Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 488,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,374. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.