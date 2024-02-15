Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.69. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. In other news, Director Thomas Atherton bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. Insiders have acquired 15,405 shares of company stock valued at $415,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

