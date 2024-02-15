Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.