Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 2.7 %
SALM opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
