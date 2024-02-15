Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stake Boosted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Sachem Capital worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 81.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Sachem Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SACH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,315. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.