Ryder System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:RGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Dividend History for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

