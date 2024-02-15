Ryder System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

