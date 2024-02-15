Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.83.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
