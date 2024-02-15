Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

NYSE SBOW opened at $26.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after buying an additional 704,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 596,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 387,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 323,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

