Roth Capital Weighs in on BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

In other BioRestorative Therapies news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 86,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,574.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,923.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

