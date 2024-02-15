Roth Capital Comments on Essent Group Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Essent Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Essent Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Essent Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

