Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.81.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$61.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.63. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.