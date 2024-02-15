Robert W. Baird Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of TWLO traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,749,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,671. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

