Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Robert Half has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Robert Half has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Robert Half to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

