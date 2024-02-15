Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.81.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

