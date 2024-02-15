Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $394.01

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 394.01 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 404 ($5.10), with a volume of 56297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.30).

Ricardo Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 463.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 482.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The firm has a market cap of £262.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,216.84 and a beta of 0.58.

About Ricardo

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.