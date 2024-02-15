Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,603 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $83,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $69,092,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $59,252,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,485 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

