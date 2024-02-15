Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 725,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $68,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.