Rhumbline Advisers Has $87.48 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Carrier Global worth $87,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

