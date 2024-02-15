Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $85,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $265.67 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $45,146,543. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.