RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $11,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $274.94 on Thursday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

