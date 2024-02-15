Reviewing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of WaFd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of WaFd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaFd and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaFd $1.10 billion 1.65 $257.43 million $3.41 8.21 Webster Financial $3.94 billion 2.05 $867.84 million $4.89 9.62

Dividends

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WaFd. WaFd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WaFd pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. WaFd pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WaFd has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. WaFd is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

WaFd has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WaFd and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaFd 0 2 2 0 2.50 Webster Financial 0 2 11 0 2.85

WaFd presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $56.23, suggesting a potential upside of 19.59%. Given WaFd’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WaFd is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Profitability

This table compares WaFd and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaFd 20.58% 11.19% 1.05% Webster Financial 22.01% 13.05% 1.42%

Summary

Webster Financial beats WaFd on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family dwellings, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

