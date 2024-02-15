Reviewing Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.58 billion 23.09 $53.38 million $0.31 239.71 Dada Nexus $10.45 billion 0.05 -$291.13 million ($0.83) -2.23

Trade Desk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trade Desk and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 2 1 24 0 2.81 Dada Nexus 1 2 3 0 2.33

Trade Desk presently has a consensus price target of $82.81, indicating a potential upside of 11.44%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 325.32%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 8.35% 7.38% 3.54% Dada Nexus -14.16% -13.84% -10.98%

Summary

Trade Desk beats Dada Nexus on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.