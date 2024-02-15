Reviewing Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Bucher Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bucher Industries pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordson pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nordson has increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years. Bucher Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Bucher Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bucher Industries N/A N/A N/A $19.72 19.78 Nordson $2.63 billion 5.73 $487.49 million $8.46 31.17

This table compares Bucher Industries and Nordson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Bucher Industries. Bucher Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bucher Industries and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bucher Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordson 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nordson has a consensus target price of $258.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Nordson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordson is more favorable than Bucher Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Bucher Industries and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bucher Industries N/A N/A N/A Nordson 18.55% 20.56% 11.64%

Summary

Nordson beats Bucher Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group division manufactures and sells specialized agricultural machinery for tillage, planting and seeding, nutrient management and crop protection, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding, as well as landscape maintenance. The Bucher Municipal division supplies vehicles and equipment for cleaning and clearing operations on public and private roads and other traffic areas. The Bucher Hydraulics division offers electronic and hydraulic components and manufactures advanced electrohydraulic systems. The Bucher Emhart Glass division supplies advanced technologies for manufacturing and inspection of glass containers. The Bucher Specials division produces equipment of wine, fruit juice, beer, and instant products; and distributes tractors and specialized agricultural machineries, as well as provides automation solutions. It operates in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1807 and is based in Niederweningen, Switzerland.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic and biopolymer melt stream; precision agriculture spraying solutions; fluid components, such as nozzles, pumps, and filters; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems for cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, and powder coating, as well as ultraviolet equipment used primarily in curing and drying operations. The Medical and Fluid Solutions segment offers medical devices, including cannulas, catheters, and medical balloons; single-use plastic components; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers; minimally invasive interventional delivery devices; and plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, and fluid connection components. The Advanced Technology Solutions segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

