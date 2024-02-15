Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.880 EPS.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 833,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,349,000 after acquiring an additional 606,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,681,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

