Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.28 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.880 EPS.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 559,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

