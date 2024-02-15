Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.74.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $169.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.61. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

