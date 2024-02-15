ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 309,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60 and a beta of 0.96.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million.

RNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

