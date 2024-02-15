Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 52-Week High at $327.00

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $327.00 and last traded at $326.43, with a volume of 74724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

