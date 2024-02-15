Redburn Atlantic Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Neutral

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

CMCSA opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.