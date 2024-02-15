Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RYN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rayonier Price Performance
RYN opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rayonier Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.
Rayonier Company Profile
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rayonier
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.