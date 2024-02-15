Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

