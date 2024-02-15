Raymond James Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

