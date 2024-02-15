Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,583. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

