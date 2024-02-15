Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 750,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $153.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

