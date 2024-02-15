Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Raises Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Materialise worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Materialise by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 164.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 28,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,922. The stock has a market cap of $353.83 million, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

