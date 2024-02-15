Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.17. The firm has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $462.74.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
