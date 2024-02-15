Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned approximately 0.72% of Kellanova worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

