Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $292,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,266. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $65.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

