Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.50. 4,799,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $83.08.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

