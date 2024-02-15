Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 221,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

MPC stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 831,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

