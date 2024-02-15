Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 49.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 10.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Moderna Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.70. 2,973,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,322. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.