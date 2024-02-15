Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,748. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

